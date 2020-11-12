Find your Own Way with The Pathless Launch Trailer

Back in 2016, indie developer Giant Squid released their debut title, Abzu, a chill exploration game set primarily underwater that inspired a great sense of wonder in its players as they encountered new sea creatures and vivid environments.

Now, the team has returned with their sophomore effort The Pathless, which transports players to a peaceful island with a dark secret as the Hunter looks to return light to its inhabitants. The launch trailer below provides just a taste of the puzzles, beasts and wide open landscapes that await new players.

Be sure to check out our review of The Pathless, which is available now on PS5, PS4, PC and iOS devices through Apple Arcade.