PlayStation 5 vs. Xbox Series X Comparison

By

The new generation has just kicked off, with the Xbox Series X launching a couple of days ago, and the PlayStation 5 today, at least as of writing this. At launch, each system has their own quirks, some better than the other, but both handle games at a very similar pace. Everything is up for debate when it comes to which is better as it comes to down the player’s existing ecosystem and preference as both systems have a huge reliance on older games, especially with so many next-gen titles being delayed into next year. We’ve compiled a list of everything you might want to know between the two consoles.

 

Console Specs

 Xbox Series X PlayStation 5
Price $499.99 USD $499.99 ($399.99 Digital Ed.)
Release Date November 10, 2020 November 12, 2020
Dimensions 30.1 x 15.1 x 15.1 cm 40.6 x 26.7 x 8.9 inches
Weight 9.8 lbs 10 lbs
CPU 8-Core Custom Zen 2 @ 3.8 GHz 8-Core Custom Zen 2 @ 3.5 GHz
GPU Custom RDNA2 52 CUs @ 1.825GHz (12 TFLOPS) Custom RDNA2 32CUs @ 2.23 GHz (10.28 TFLOPS)
RAM 16 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6
Memory Bandwidth 0GB @ 560 GBps / 6GB @ 336 GBps 448 GBps
I/O Throughput 2.4GBps (Raw) / 4.8 GBps (Compressed) 5.5 GBps (Raw) / 9 GBps (Compressed)
Storage 1TB Custom NVMe 825GB Custom NVMe
USB-C Cable No Yes
HDMI Cable HDMI 2.1 (10 ft) HDMI 2.1 (6 ft)

Controller

Xbox Series X Controller DualSense
Upload Button Touchpad
Haptic Feedback Haptic Feedback
Textured Triggers Adaptive Triggers
Textured Grips Lightly Textured Grips
Improved D-pad Built-in Microphone
Slightly Reworked Design Greatly Reworked Design
Slightly More Firm Triggers Squishier Triggers
Requires Batteries Built-in Battery
USB-C connector USB-C connector

Launch Games

Exclusive*

Xbox Series X PlayStation 5
Bright Memory 1.0 Astro’s Playroom
Enlisted Bugsnax
Evergate Demon’s Souls
Forza Horizon 4 Godfall
Gears 5 Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
Gears Tactics Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Grounded The Pathless
Ori and the Will of the Wisp Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Sea of Thieves
Tetris Effect: Connected
The Falconeer
Yakuza: Like a Dragon

 

Multi-Platform

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Borderlands 3
Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition Destiny 2: Beyond Light
DiRT 5 Fornite
Maneater NBA 2K21
No Man’s Sky Observer: System Redux
Overcooked! All You Can Eat Planet Coaster: Console Edition
Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Watch Dogs Legion
WRCA 9 World Rally Championship

* games may also be released on PC, last generation ports/remasters, or timed exclusive

Future Outlook

Obviously the big question is which console has the better games. Like anything, it’s subjective with each having their own unique titles. Obviously the launch of each platform is light, but it’s what the system could do for you in the future. With Microsoft buying up companies like Bethesda and Obsidian Entertainment, this gen should be a lot more interesting. Here’s all the current announced “exclusives” coming from both platforms:

Xbox Series X PlayStation 5
As Dusk Falls Destruction AllStars
Avowed Deathloop
Crossfire X Final Fantasy XVI
Everwild Ghostwire: Tokyo
Fable Gran Turismo 7
Forza Motorsport God of War
The Gunk Goodbye Volcano High
Halo Infinite Horizon Forbidden West
The Medium Project Athia
Psychonauts 2* Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
Scorn Returnal
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II Stray
Stalker 2
State of Decay 3
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

 

Backwards Compatibility

Both systems support backwards compatibility of their last respective generation. There will be select Xbox 360 games that will work on the Series X. Both system utilize the system’s extra horsepower and will enhance the framerates and load times of specific games. Any other graphical enhancements are made on a case-by-case basis from the developer and publishers of some games.

PS4 Games Currently Not Playable on PlayStation 5

  • Afro Samurai 2: Revenge of Kuma Volume One
  • DWVR
  • Hitman Go: Definitive Edition
  • Joe’s Diner
  • Just Deal With It!
  • Robinson: The Journey
  • Shadow Complex Remastered
  • Shadwen
  • TT Isle of Man — Ride on the Edge 2
  • We Sing

 

Game Pass vs PlayStation Plus Collection

While Xbox’s Game Pass has been around for a few years now, PlayStation Plus Collection is brand new for the PS5 and comes with a number of games for PS4 games you can play at no additional cost.

There are a lot more Game Pass games that could be listed, but here are some of the more notable releases. I am excluding any first-party titles from the Xbox side as a lot of them have been optimized for the Xbox Series X as it is.

Gamepass PS+ Collection
Ace Combat 7 Battlefield 1
Carrion Batman: Arkham Knight
Destiny 2 Days Gone
Dishonored 2 Detroit: Become Humna
Dragon Quest XI Definitive Edition Fallout 4
Final Fantasy XV Final Fantasy XV
Kingdom Hearts Collection God of War
Monster Hunter World Infamous: Second Son
Nier Automata The Last of Us Remastered
The Outer Worlds The Last Guardian
Resident Evil 7 Monster Hunter World
Soul Calibur VI Mortal Kombat 10
Tales of Vesperia Remastered Persona 5
Tekken 7 Ratchet & Clank
Wasteland 3 Resident Evil 7
The Witcher 3 Uncharted 4
Yakuza 0-2 (Kiwami) Until Dawn

 