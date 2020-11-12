PlayStation 5 vs. Xbox Series X Comparison

The new generation has just kicked off, with the Xbox Series X launching a couple of days ago, and the PlayStation 5 today, at least as of writing this. At launch, each system has their own quirks, some better than the other, but both handle games at a very similar pace. Everything is up for debate when it comes to which is better as it comes to down the player’s existing ecosystem and preference as both systems have a huge reliance on older games, especially with so many next-gen titles being delayed into next year. We’ve compiled a list of everything you might want to know between the two consoles.
Console Specs
|
|Xbox Series X
|PlayStation 5
|Price
|$499.99 USD
|$499.99 ($399.99 Digital Ed.)
|Release Date
|November 10, 2020
|November 12, 2020
|Dimensions
|30.1 x 15.1 x 15.1 cm
|40.6 x 26.7 x 8.9 inches
|Weight
|9.8 lbs
|10 lbs
|CPU
|8-Core Custom Zen 2 @ 3.8 GHz
|8-Core Custom Zen 2 @ 3.5 GHz
|GPU
|Custom RDNA2 52 CUs @ 1.825GHz (12 TFLOPS)
|Custom RDNA2 32CUs @ 2.23 GHz (10.28 TFLOPS)
|RAM
|16 GB GDDR6
|16 GB GDDR6
|Memory Bandwidth
|0GB @ 560 GBps / 6GB @ 336 GBps
|448 GBps
|I/O Throughput
|2.4GBps (Raw) / 4.8 GBps (Compressed)
|5.5 GBps (Raw) / 9 GBps (Compressed)
|Storage
|1TB Custom NVMe
|825GB Custom NVMe
|USB-C Cable
|No
|Yes
|HDMI Cable
|HDMI 2.1 (10 ft)
|HDMI 2.1 (6 ft)
Controller
|Xbox Series X Controller
|DualSense
|Upload Button
|Touchpad
|Haptic Feedback
|Haptic Feedback
|Textured Triggers
|Adaptive Triggers
|Textured Grips
|Lightly Textured Grips
|Improved D-pad
|Built-in Microphone
|Slightly Reworked Design
|Greatly Reworked Design
|Slightly More Firm Triggers
|Squishier Triggers
|Requires Batteries
|Built-in Battery
|USB-C connector
|USB-C connector
Launch Games
Exclusive*
|Xbox Series X
|PlayStation 5
|Bright Memory 1.0
|Astro’s Playroom
|Enlisted
|Bugsnax
|Evergate
|Demon’s Souls
|Forza Horizon 4
|Godfall
|Gears 5
|Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
|Gears Tactics
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Grounded
|The Pathless
|Ori and the Will of the Wisp
|Sackboy: A Big Adventure
|Sea of Thieves
|Tetris Effect: Connected
|The Falconeer
|Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Multi-Platform
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|Borderlands 3
|Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition
|Destiny 2: Beyond Light
|DiRT 5
|Fornite
|Maneater
|NBA 2K21
|No Man’s Sky
|Observer: System Redux
|Overcooked! All You Can Eat
|Planet Coaster: Console Edition
|Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
|Watch Dogs Legion
|WRCA 9 World Rally Championship
* games may also be released on PC, last generation ports/remasters, or timed exclusive
Future Outlook
Obviously the big question is which console has the better games. Like anything, it’s subjective with each having their own unique titles. Obviously the launch of each platform is light, but it’s what the system could do for you in the future. With Microsoft buying up companies like Bethesda and Obsidian Entertainment, this gen should be a lot more interesting. Here’s all the current announced “exclusives” coming from both platforms:
|Xbox Series X
|PlayStation 5
|As Dusk Falls
|Destruction AllStars
|Avowed
|Deathloop
|Crossfire X
|Final Fantasy XVI
|Everwild
|Ghostwire: Tokyo
|Fable
|Gran Turismo 7
|Forza Motorsport
|God of War
|The Gunk
|Goodbye Volcano High
|Halo Infinite
|Horizon Forbidden West
|The Medium
|Project Athia
|Psychonauts 2*
|Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
|Scorn
|Returnal
|Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
|Stray
|Stalker 2
|State of Decay 3
|Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
Backwards Compatibility
Both systems support backwards compatibility of their last respective generation. There will be select Xbox 360 games that will work on the Series X. Both system utilize the system’s extra horsepower and will enhance the framerates and load times of specific games. Any other graphical enhancements are made on a case-by-case basis from the developer and publishers of some games.
PS4 Games Currently Not Playable on PlayStation 5
- Afro Samurai 2: Revenge of Kuma Volume One
- DWVR
- Hitman Go: Definitive Edition
- Joe’s Diner
- Just Deal With It!
- Robinson: The Journey
- Shadow Complex Remastered
- Shadwen
- TT Isle of Man — Ride on the Edge 2
- We Sing
Game Pass vs PlayStation Plus Collection
While Xbox’s Game Pass has been around for a few years now, PlayStation Plus Collection is brand new for the PS5 and comes with a number of games for PS4 games you can play at no additional cost.
There are a lot more Game Pass games that could be listed, but here are some of the more notable releases. I am excluding any first-party titles from the Xbox side as a lot of them have been optimized for the Xbox Series X as it is.
|Gamepass
|PS+ Collection
|Ace Combat 7
|Battlefield 1
|Carrion
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|Destiny 2
|Days Gone
|Dishonored 2
|Detroit: Become Humna
|Dragon Quest XI Definitive Edition
|Fallout 4
|Final Fantasy XV
|Final Fantasy XV
|Kingdom Hearts Collection
|God of War
|Monster Hunter World
|Infamous: Second Son
|Nier Automata
|The Last of Us Remastered
|The Outer Worlds
|The Last Guardian
|Resident Evil 7
|Monster Hunter World
|Soul Calibur VI
|Mortal Kombat 10
|Tales of Vesperia Remastered
|Persona 5
|Tekken 7
|Ratchet & Clank
|Wasteland 3
|Resident Evil 7
|The Witcher 3
|Uncharted 4
|Yakuza 0-2 (Kiwami)
|Until Dawn