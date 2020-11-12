PlayStation 5 vs. Xbox Series X Comparison

The new generation has just kicked off, with the Xbox Series X launching a couple of days ago, and the PlayStation 5 today, at least as of writing this. At launch, each system has their own quirks, some better than the other, but both handle games at a very similar pace. Everything is up for debate when it comes to which is better as it comes to down the player’s existing ecosystem and preference as both systems have a huge reliance on older games, especially with so many next-gen titles being delayed into next year. We’ve compiled a list of everything you might want to know between the two consoles.

Console Specs

Xbox Series X PlayStation 5 Price $499.99 USD $499.99 ($399.99 Digital Ed.) Release Date November 10, 2020 November 12, 2020 Dimensions 30.1 x 15.1 x 15.1 cm 40.6 x 26.7 x 8.9 inches Weight 9.8 lbs 10 lbs CPU 8-Core Custom Zen 2 @ 3.8 GHz 8-Core Custom Zen 2 @ 3.5 GHz GPU Custom RDNA2 52 CUs @ 1.825GHz (12 TFLOPS) Custom RDNA2 32CUs @ 2.23 GHz (10.28 TFLOPS) RAM 16 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 Memory Bandwidth 0GB @ 560 GBps / 6GB @ 336 GBps 448 GBps I/O Throughput 2.4GBps (Raw) / 4.8 GBps (Compressed) 5.5 GBps (Raw) / 9 GBps (Compressed) Storage 1TB Custom NVMe 825GB Custom NVMe USB-C Cable No Yes HDMI Cable HDMI 2.1 (10 ft) HDMI 2.1 (6 ft)

Controller

Xbox Series X Controller DualSense Upload Button Touchpad Haptic Feedback Haptic Feedback Textured Triggers Adaptive Triggers Textured Grips Lightly Textured Grips Improved D-pad Built-in Microphone Slightly Reworked Design Greatly Reworked Design Slightly More Firm Triggers Squishier Triggers Requires Batteries Built-in Battery USB-C connector USB-C connector

Launch Games

Exclusive*

Xbox Series X PlayStation 5 Bright Memory 1.0 Astro’s Playroom Enlisted Bugsnax Evergate Demon’s Souls Forza Horizon 4 Godfall Gears 5 Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Gears Tactics Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Grounded The Pathless Ori and the Will of the Wisp Sackboy: A Big Adventure Sea of Thieves Tetris Effect: Connected The Falconeer Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Multi-Platform

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Borderlands 3 Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition Destiny 2: Beyond Light DiRT 5 Fornite Maneater NBA 2K21 No Man’s Sky Observer: System Redux Overcooked! All You Can Eat Planet Coaster: Console Edition Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Watch Dogs Legion WRCA 9 World Rally Championship

* games may also be released on PC, last generation ports/remasters, or timed exclusive

Future Outlook

Obviously the big question is which console has the better games. Like anything, it’s subjective with each having their own unique titles. Obviously the launch of each platform is light, but it’s what the system could do for you in the future. With Microsoft buying up companies like Bethesda and Obsidian Entertainment, this gen should be a lot more interesting. Here’s all the current announced “exclusives” coming from both platforms:

Xbox Series X PlayStation 5 As Dusk Falls Destruction AllStars Avowed Deathloop Crossfire X Final Fantasy XVI Everwild Ghostwire: Tokyo Fable Gran Turismo 7 Forza Motorsport God of War The Gunk Goodbye Volcano High Halo Infinite Horizon Forbidden West The Medium Project Athia Psychonauts 2* Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Scorn Returnal Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II Stray Stalker 2 State of Decay 3 Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Backwards Compatibility

Both systems support backwards compatibility of their last respective generation. There will be select Xbox 360 games that will work on the Series X. Both system utilize the system’s extra horsepower and will enhance the framerates and load times of specific games. Any other graphical enhancements are made on a case-by-case basis from the developer and publishers of some games.

PS4 Games Currently Not Playable on PlayStation 5

Afro Samurai 2: Revenge of Kuma Volume One

DWVR

Hitman Go: Definitive Edition

Joe’s Diner

Just Deal With It!

Robinson: The Journey

Shadow Complex Remastered

Shadwen

TT Isle of Man — Ride on the Edge 2

We Sing

Game Pass vs PlayStation Plus Collection

While Xbox’s Game Pass has been around for a few years now, PlayStation Plus Collection is brand new for the PS5 and comes with a number of games for PS4 games you can play at no additional cost.

There are a lot more Game Pass games that could be listed, but here are some of the more notable releases. I am excluding any first-party titles from the Xbox side as a lot of them have been optimized for the Xbox Series X as it is.