Polymega Launch Postponed to Early 2021

The Polymega is an intriuging console. It is designed to accept a variety of retro gaming discs, ripping them to the hard drive and then play via emulation. It was planned to launch in November right amongst the next generation.

This week Playmaji revealed they would not be making their release date this month. Instead, the system is being pushed into early 2021. Those who pre-ordered from the official Polymega site will see their units start shipping on February 21.

Third party retailers, such as Walmart offered pre-orders as well. However, there have been communication issues between Playmaji and Walmart which means specifics about those shipments aren’t available currently.