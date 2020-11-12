Re:Turn – One Way Trip Available Now on Switch

Halloween might be over, but that doesn’t mean spooky gaming season is over. Re:Turn – One Way Trip just arrived on Switch this month and might be worth a look for horror enthusiasts.

The story starts out with a group of college studnets taking a much-deserved vacation. Of course, as per horror conventions, things take a turn for the worst. Will players be able to reunite Saki with her friends? Players must solve puzzles and uncover the past along the way.

Re:Turn – One Way Trip is available for $11.99 on Switch. The game is also avaialble on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.