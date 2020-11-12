Risk of Rain Official Soundtrack Coming to Vinyl

The Risk of Rain soundtrack is an excellent compliement to an already outstanding game. If you love the soundtrack then now is your chance to pick it up on vinyl.

Ship to Shore Phone Co. and Black Screen Records are releasing the Risk of Rain original soundtrack on two records. There are seventeen tracks included in total. The soundtrack costs $34 and is available for order now.

Want more of composer Chris Christodoulou’s music? The Risk of Rain 2 soundtrack three disc vinyl set is now available for pre-order as well. It’s set to cost $59.