Taiko no Tatsujin Rhythmic Adventure Receives Two New Trailers

Fans of Taiko and rhythm games have been anticipating the release of the Taiko no Tatsujin Rhythmic Adventure titles since it was revealed some time ago and now there’s two more trailers for players to check out. These two trailers run down the basics of both titles and for the most part will look similar, but focus on great new things those who never got to play the 3DS originals can look forward to. Players can get a sneak peak at the monsters they’ll be able to befriend, in addition to a great confirmation on over 60 playable songs in both versions to enjoy.

Taiko no Tatsujin Rhythmic Adventure launches on December 3 for Nintendo Switch. Check out the two new trailers below: