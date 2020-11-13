2KFest Will Celebrate Basketball, Music, Gaming and Culture

2K has announced a new cyber event that will celebrate the likes of the sport of basketball, music, video games and culture. 2KFest will include NBA and WNBA stars and legends, musical talent and influencers from around the world for a 24 hour event. Coinciding with the release of the next generation version of NBA 2K21, this first of its kind event will bring an action-packed day that is hosted by sports broadcaster Ros Gold-Onwude and FIFA World Cup Golden Glove winner and current Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. 2KFest will run from November 20 at 12:00 AM PST to November 21 at 12:00 AM PST. You can watch it live on Twitter, YouTube and Twitch. You can find more information here.