EVGA Overclocking Invitational 2 Happening November 20

People like to push their PC hardware to see what it is truly capable of. To do this, there are many means of cooling, including liquid nitrogen. Steve Burke of Gaming Nexus will go head-to-head with Jason Langevin of JayzTwoCents in an overclocking competition. Both have charities with Steve playing for Cat Angel Pet Adoptions and Jason playing for Husky Haven of LA. The guest host is former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Hank Baskett. The Grand Prize will receive $1500 for their charity and the runner up will receive $1000. TEAMEVGA is also donating money to each portion. You can read more about the event here as it will take place on November 20 at 10:00 AM PST.