Ghost of Tsushima Passes Five Million Copies Sold

Sucker Punch has been very generous with the post-launch treatment of its newest IP, with the addition of a new difficulty, New Game + and an entirely free co-op mode that were all added to the game after launch.

As a result of all of these big changes, many wondered how it would impact the sales of Ghost of Tsushima, which has already managed to become Sony’s fastest-selling new IP after reaching 2.4 million sales in its first three days. Now, in a recent New York Times piece for the PS5, Sony has shared that Ghost of Tsushima has topped five million copies sold since its launch nearly four months ago, which has made it the fifth best-selling game of 2020 per a recent report from the NPD Group.

For more on Ghost of Tsushima, which is available now on PS4, be sure to check out our review, which calls it “original, impactful, beautiful and deep.”