Nintendo Minute Races for KOs in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

The Nintendo Minute duo enjoy challenging one another in new and upcoming games. The latest challenge they’re undertaking is in Age of Calamity, with a race to see who can get the most KOs in their limited amount of time. Take a look at some new gameplay through their race and see a variety of new places in addition to just seeing more of the character combat and variety that awaits when Age of Calamity launches next week.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity launches on November 20. Check out the latest Nintendo Minute video below: