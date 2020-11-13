October Continues Not Bad, Very Great Year for Nintendo

Nintendo notched dazzling growth of 136% year-over-year for the month of October, compared with the same time period in 2019, with over 735,000 Switch and Switch Lite units sold during the month. For context, the only time any console has ever outdone that number in October was the Nintendo Wii, Nintendo’s best-selling non-handheld console, which sold 807,000 units in October 2008.

These impressive numbers continue a trend set by the Switch as the best-selling console for 23 consecutive months — a record, per NPD sales data. This news comes as U.S. consumer spending on video games in the third quarter of 2020 soars to its highest total ever, with Nintendo leading the pack.

Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser said, “Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite continue to provide one-of-a-kind gaming experiences on the TV or on the go, allowing holiday shoppers the choice of a video game system that matches their lifestyle. Seeing encouraging sales growth like this in the fourth October of Nintendo Switch proves to us that the system has many more years and great games yet to come.”

Much of this growth can be attributed to the cosmically-well-timed release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but of course, Nintendo has also released major updates to other heavy hitter series this year, including Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit and Pikmin 3 Deluxe.

For Black Friday this year, Nintendo will reportedly be bundling the Switch with a download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, as well as a three-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online, for the normal console price of $299.99.