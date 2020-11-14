Pikachu gets Adorable new Pokemon Logo Merchandise

There’s new Pokemon merch that comes out almost every week, and this time around we’re seeing brand new Pikachu plushies coming to Pokemon Centers and online. The new Pikachu plushies come equipped with adorable shirt and t-shirt combo sporting the official Pokemon logo. The two available items are a normal plushie and a smaller keychain for those who want to pick how to display their new Pikachu. While these are currently only going to be sold in Japan they are available to order globally through Amazon Japan.

The new Pikachu merch launches on November 21. Check out images of both below: