RetroMania Wrestling Release Date Announced

We have been covering RetroMania Wrestling for quite some time – and it’s hard to believe that the release date is only a few months away. What began as a game with a pair of legends that starred in Wrestlefest has grown to be the official sequel to that arcade classic as well as a showcase of both now-departed legends. It’s also grown to having the official licenses of House of Hardcore and the National Wrestling Alliance, with an all-star roster including legends of the past like Austin Idol and stars of today like Matt Cardona, Zack Sabre Jr., and Jeff Cobb.

RetroMania Wrestling will be released on February 26 on PC via Steam, the Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. You can pre-order the game now on PC and Switch, but will have to wait until 30 days until the release date to pre-order it on the Xbox One and PS4. In a nice surprise, Limited Run Games will also be releasing a physical version of it – and we’ll get more information on that down the road. Hopefully it gets not only an LRG site release, but a modified art release for stores as well.