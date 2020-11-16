HyperX Announces Second Release of Ducky x One 2 Mini Limited Edition Mechanical Keyboard

For those in the minimalist mechanical keyboard market, you may have missed out on the limited run of the HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini keyboards earlier this year. Today, HyperX is announcing a second release that still offers a black colorway at a 60 percent form factor. Players can expect the HyperX red linear mechanical switches that are rated at 80 million clicks with performance and longevity in mind. Players can expect backlit RGB keys along with Ducky PBT double-shot seamless keycaps.

The red linear mechanical switches are designed for a shorter actuation and a shorter travel time. The Ducky PBT double-shot keycaps will feature secondary functions on the side as RGB will illuminate brightly through the top along with the crevices between each key. The second version of the HyperX Ducky x One 2 Mini keyboards are limited to just 6,500 units. They are available at HyperX.com on November 18 for $109.99 in the USA and $149.99 in Canada.