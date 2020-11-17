Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Adds Battle Royale Mode

Giving an overhaul to a classic RTS hit was already a great ideas and adding more to it makes things even better. Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition launched just one year ago and in order to celebrate that, a huge update is available.

Players can look forward to balances changes and bug fixes for streamlined gameplay. But the biggest addition comes in the form of a battle royale mode. You go up against seven other players to see who will be the last standing, as is typical with the mode. Footage in the video below shows you will have some buildings and units but with the map closing in, it will be a race to victory.

Including a battle royale mode in a strategy game is pretty unique and offers replayability for fans. If you haven’t already, check it out now on Windows PC and Steam.