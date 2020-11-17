Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Becomes Fastest Selling Game in Franchise History

Ubisoft today revealed that the latest entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, has shattered a franchise sales record.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is now the fastest selling Assassin’s Creed game in franchise history. The game has sold through more units in its first week than any other entry in the long-running series. Ubisoft declined to provide a number. Valhalla also stands as the biggest Ubisoft PC launch in company history.

“We are truly delighted by the enthusiastic response from players and want to thank the fans for their incredible support. Delivering this game amid a global pandemic was a true tour de force by our teams and it’s fantastic to see players enjoying the game so much,” said Julien Laferrière, producer on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. “Launch is only the beginning and we have robust content plans for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that will keep players immersed in their epic Viking saga for a long time to come.”

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla takes players to ninth century AD where players take control of Eivor, a Viking warrior from Norway who takes his kin to England. Players can experience dual-wielding combat, a large open-world map, and a revamped progression and gear upgrade system. Strike alliances, make strategic combat decisions, and choose dialogue as you seek to extend your influence over England.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, and Amazon Luna.