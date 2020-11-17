Collector’s Cabinet: Untitled Goose Game Lovely Edition

There’s only one thing better than playing games and that’s collecting every piece of merchandise tied to them. There was nothing like flipping through your favorite gaming magazine and seeing a profile of a limited edition collectible or discovering a piece of memorabilia from a beloved game in an overlooked corner of a shop and it’s a feeling we strive to replicate every month as we look through our own collector’s cabinet and dig out items new and old to show the world.



Untitled Goose Game might not sound like the most exciting title, but the game is uproariously fun. Players get to channel their inner jerk as they wreak havoc via a cute little goose. The game launched as a digital exclusive but is now seeing a physical release from iam8bit. Called the “Lovely Edition” this version of the game is available physically for both the Switch and PS4. The two versions are nearly identical, but not quite. The PS4 game case comes with a cardboard sleeve whereas the Switch version only comes with a standard Switch case. Other than that, the pack-ins are the same between both.

Iam8bit are trying something new with this release. All the included content inside the game are 100% recyclable. Notably even the shrink wrap is Biolfein, which is 100% biodegradable. What exactly are the contents? You get a 24 page booklet, town map, goose sticker, reversible cover art and of course a copy of the game itself. One of the most surprising aspects of the Untitled Goose Game Lovely Edition is that all this content can fit within a tiny Switch game case. But it does! The map is folded up, but other than that, everything fits snugly within two plastic clips on the inner case above the Switch cart.



First let’s take a look at the little booklet included with this collection. It’s called the Spring/Summer Plaza Catalog and it’s made to look like an Ikea catalog. This a cute little book to look through as it shows off many of the in-game items in an interesting way. Now you’ll finally know just how much money a “Jeremy Fish Outdoor Ornament” costs, among other oddities. To complete the catalog concept, the last page is an order form sheet. It’s an extremely adorable collectible that’s sure to please fans of the game.

Next up is the town map. This map is hand drawn by Marigold Bartlett and of course the town should look familiar to players as it features the places you visit within the game. The map is 11” x 17” and the illustration is tremendously charming. This is easily a piece of artwork that could be displayed on your wall without screaming “video game.” Be sure to look closely at the art to see if you can spy a hidden goose or two! The only downside is that this art had to be folded up a number of times in order to fit in the case. The poster is printed on recyclable paper which is not glossy.



The last item held within the case is a sticker. It depicts Untitled Goose Game’s goose protagonist in a red circle with a line through it. This “No Goose” sticker makes complete sense within the context of the game. Slapped on a laptop, however, it’s sure to be confusing to unknowing onlookers. The size of this round sticker would fit it well over a laptop logo if desired. Finally, there’s the reversible cover. You can either go with the cover showing a simple goose sign or flip it over to get a picture of the goose proudly standing upon a bunch of collected junk.

Untitled Goose Game Lovely Edition costs $39.99 on Switch and $34.99 on PS4. Both versions are currently available but not shipping until Quarter 1 of 2021. Note that both versions are region free and that fans of mean geese may also want to pick up the Untitled Goose Game soundtrack on vinyl, which can be had from iam8bit for $29.99.

