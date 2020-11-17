NieR Replicant Ver.1.22474487139… Releasing for Nintendo Switch?

Post-Apocalyptic Action-RPG NieR Replicant Ver. 1.22474487139…, previously announced for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Steam, has been spotted — by forum user Geobros at that link — in a Pre-Order listing for the Nintendo Switch on the French Amazon site, with a release date of April 21, 2021. The game is listed at 56,15 €, or $66.45.

As always, take this with a grain of salt. Rogue listings such as these have a tendency to get people’s hopes up with mistaken details, some more realistic than others.

NieR Replican Ver. 1.22474487139 is an updated version of 2010’s Japan-only NieR Replicant, and is a prequel to the critically-praised NieR:Automata, also limited to PS4, Xbox One and PC. Hardcore Gamer will, of course, report if this news turns out to be true.