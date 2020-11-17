RetroMania Wrestling Coming to iiRcade

It’s been a big week for RetroMania Wrestling – the game now has a release date across all platforms and will also be getting an iiRcade release as well. Given that the game is set as the official sequel to the legendary Wrestlefest, there is no better platform longtime fans could ask to get the game onto than an actual arcade platform. Today’s livestream from iiRcade went into more detail about just what was needed to make this happen – but it’s the first time we’ve seen an arcade wrestling game on an arcade machine in 20 years. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the game as its February release draws closer.