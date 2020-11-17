Skater XL Getting Modded Maps and Gear on All Platforms in December

Skater XL has been getting high marks across Steam, the PS4, and Xbox One fandoms – and now, it will be getting even better. This more realistically-paced and physics-based skateboarding game set out to fill the hole left by the lack of any modern-day skateboarding games, and now finds itself in a great position with the THPS remaster making people aware of the genre again and being thirsty for more.

Today, it was announced that the game will get mod support on all consoles in December – with a new trailer showcasing a trio of new parks. You’ll be able to enjoy Riverfern, an Australia-inspired map alongside Quebec Skate Plaza and Applewood Park, with massive sets of stairs and ledges. These tracks look fantastic and having community-created support be more open and easy to use will give the game a much longer lifespan. You can pick up Skater XL on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam now.