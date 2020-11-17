Super Mario 3D All-Stars Update Adds Camera Inversion, GameCube Controller Support

Almost exactly two months ago, Nintendo released Super Mario 3D All-Stars, an HD collection of three beloved 3D platformers starring the titular plumber that would be available for purchase on Switch until the end of March 2021.

Last night, Nintendo dropped a key update for the HD remakes, bringing in two requested features to the limited time release. Inverted camera controls are now available across Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy, with the feature likely primarily intended for Sunshine as this version of the GameCube classic automatically reversed the original inverted camera controls without any option to switch back. In addition, Super Mario Sunshine now also features GameCube controller support, although this can only be done while the console is docked so Switch Lite owners will be unable to take advantage of this feature.

Be sure to check out our review of Super Mario 3D All-Stars which is available now on Switch.