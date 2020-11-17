Terminator, Rambo Square-Off in New Mortal Kombat Trailer

Over the years, the Mortal Kombat series has given fans the chance to live out some of the biggest fantasy confrontations out there. Alien vs. Jason, Leather Face vs. Predator and even Spawn vs. Robocop have all been made it into the Mortal Kombat reality. The Terminator has been available as a fighter for awhile too, and now, with the addition of John Rambo, fans can finally get a showdown between Arnold Schwarzennegger and Sylvester Stallone’s most famous characters. Check out the trailer below for an early taste of the action.

Rambo, along with Rain and Mileena, officially joins the roster today as part of Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and Kombat Pack 2. Are these characters worth obtaining? Well, if the spectacle of Terminator vs. Rambo isn’t enough, then check out our review to get a full overview of what Mortal Kombat 11 has to offer.