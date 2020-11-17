Worms Collection Coming to Evercade

The Evercade handheld continues to see announcements (and releases) of new catridges. The latest announcement is that a Worms Collection 1 cart is on the way! This comes hot on the heels of the 25th anniversary of Worms. So far this is the only Worms cart revealed, but we’re expecting a Collection 2 cartridge somewhere down the line.

The games included in the Worms Collection 1 cart are as follows:

Worms

Worms Armageddon

Worms Blast

This is an interesting mix as it includes the original title as well as a puzzle side game (Worms Blast). The cart is expected to launch in May 2021 and pre-orders open soon.