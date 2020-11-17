Xbox Series X|S to Remain in Short Supply Until Q2 2021

Per VGC, Microsoft’s Xbox Chief Financial Officer, Tim Stuart, indicated recently at the Jefferies Interactive Entertainment conference that supply shortages of the Xbox Series X|S will continue well into 2021, likely not resolving until at least April.

“I think we’ll continue to see supply shortages as we head into the post-holiday quarter, so Microsoft’s Q3, calendar Q1,” Xbox chief financial officer Tim Stuart said at the conference, “And then when we get to Q4, all of our supply chain continuing to go full speed heading into kind of the pre-summer months.And that’s where I start to — I expect to see a little bit of the demand — the supply profile, meeting the demand profile.”

These delays should come as no surprise, given that Microsoft was signaling a potential shortage as far back as September, but it seems possible that the extent to which demand has outstripped supply may still have taken the company by surprise, with Xbox head Phil Spencer issuing an apology at GlitchCon over the weekend: “The number one request I get over and over is, ‘it’s so hard to get the consoles right now’, and you know I really apologize for that,” he said. “I mean, we’ve been building them for almost two months now and trying to get as many into the stores as we can, but the demand is just so high.”

The Xbox Series X|S systems have been on the market for 6 days, having released on November 10, and retailers all over continue to sell out as fast as they can receive new stock. The next expected opportunity for buyers to acquire on is currently expected to be at select retailers on Black Friday, which takes place November 27, this year.