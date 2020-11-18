Assetto Corsa Competizione 2020 World Challenge DLC Now Available on Steam

Assetto Corsa Competizione is one of the industry’s most exciting simulation-based racers, and now it’s getting a slew of new content in the 2020 World Challenge pack. This pack includes over 60 liveries, the 2020 GT World Challenge drivers and teams, and new cars in the form of a 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT3 eVO, 2020 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo, and Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari – Imola. This pack also comes with the 1.6 game update, which allows you to experience more realistic rival AI alongside better game performance and improved UI. This content is available now on Steam, and will launch in January 2021 for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.