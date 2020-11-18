Pokémon Go to Introduce Kalos Pokémon Starting in December

Niantic today confirmed that Pokémon from the Kalos region are coming to Pokémon Go.

The Niantic team has done a great job introducing Pokémon from different regions. Starting off with just Kanto creatures, the game has since expanded to include Pokémon from Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh, Unova, Alola, and even Galar. The only missing region is Kalos.

Introduced in the sixth-generation games Pokémon X/Y, Kalos was the first region players could explore in 3D. Still, the region didn’t capture much love from players. Of all the regions, it’s the only one to be abandoned without a third ultimate version (i.e. Crystal, Emerald, Platinum, Black 2/White 2, etc.) or DLC. Despite this, Kalos introduced some pretty cool Pokémon, and they’re finally starting to arrive in Pokémon Go.

Starting December 2, players can encounter select creatures from Kalos. These include all three starters and a collection of others. It’s a solid starting list, though Klefki is oddly a France-exclusive. Hopefully, that Pokémon will make its way worldwide at some point.

Chespin

Quilladin

Chesnaught

Fennekin

Braixen

Delphox

Froakie

Frogadier

Greninja

Bunnelby

Diggersby

Fletchling

Fletchinder

Talonflame

Litleo

Pyroar

Klefki (France Exclusive)

To celebrate the arrival of Kalos Pokémon, Niantic will hold a special event. From Wednesday, December 2 to Tuesday, December 8, Kalos Pokémon will appear more often in the wild. This should give players plenty of chances to add these new creatures to their collection

Pokémon Go is available now on iOS and Android devices.Pokémon