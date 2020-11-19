CD Projekt Red Drops Comprehensive New Gameplay Trailer for Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt Red today released a new five minute long gameplay trailer for Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 is out in just a few weeks. After numerous delays, the game will finally launch December 10 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. Before that, though, developer CD Projekt Red has dropped another gameplay trailer for the massive RPG.

The gameplay video provides a brief look at nearly every aspect of the game, including story, Night City, Johnny Silverhand, dialogue choices, upgrading, gunplay, and so much more. It’s a comprehensive look at what you’ll be doing when you arrive in Night City.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches December 10 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions launch sometime in 2021. Anyone who buys the game on PS4 or Xbox One can upgrade to the respective next-gen version for free.