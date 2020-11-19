Check Out the Nijala Season 3 Reveal Video

Despite the fact that season 3 of Ninjala has actually been out for a couple weeks at this point players finally got the trailer for it to get excited over. It’s more than likely a handy reminder to encourage players to check back in on the title if they happened to miss that the update happened, but the cute trailer showcases the excitable ninjas and their current foes to look forward to taking on. It also features a remix from Steve Aoki, which is worth a listen for itself.

Check out season 3 in Ninjala now and take a peak at the official trailer below: