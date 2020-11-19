Funko Reveals Sonic the Hedgehog Vinyl SODA Figure

Sonic the Hedgehog, one of the most iconic video games characters in history, is celebrating his 30th anniversary. There has been a lot of ups and downs over the decades with the Blue Blur but he’s hit a bit of a stride recently. A popular animated series, a throwback platforming title and blockbuster motion picture were all added to his repertoire in the last couple of years.

Today, Funko revealed a sweet collectible for dedicated fans to look out for. This figure comes as part of the SODA line which shows characters in cartoony style and pose. They are kept inside a collectible retro-inspired soda can along with a card. Sonic will be available in a regular version or a flocked chase.

This figure is scheduled to release in February but pre-orders are open right now. Check him out in the image below and speed over to place an order.