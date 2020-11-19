Sonic the Hedghog 30th Anniversary

Funko Reveals Sonic the Hedgehog Vinyl SODA Figure

Sonic the Hedgehog, one of the most iconic video games characters in history, is celebrating his 30th anniversary. There has been a lot of ups and downs over the decades with the Blue Blur but he’s hit a bit of a stride recently. A popular animated series, a throwback platforming title and blockbuster motion picture were all added to his repertoire in the last couple of years.

Today, Funko revealed a sweet collectible for dedicated fans to look out for. This figure comes as part of the SODA line which shows characters in cartoony style and pose. They are kept inside a collectible retro-inspired soda can along with a card. Sonic will be available in a regular version or a flocked chase.

This figure is scheduled to release in February but pre-orders are open right now. Check him out in the image below and speed over to place an order.