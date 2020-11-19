IO Interactive Announces Project 007

IO Interactive today announced Project 007, a new game starring everyone’s favorite spy.

Hitman developer is bringing James Bond out of retirement. The famous MI6 agent returns to the world of video games in Project 007, an original Bond story that tell’s the spy’s origin story. Players will earn their 00 status throughout the game. No word on platforms yet, but it’ll likely launch on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC for sure.

James Bond has a long, mixed history with video games. Rare’s Goldeneye 007 for the Nintendo 64 is often considered one of the finest fps games at the time. EA got their hands on the license during the early 2000s and managed to develop hits like Nightfire and Everything or Nothing. Activision acquired the license during the late 2000s, but ultimately lost it in 2013 following the release of the critically maligned 007 Legends. Since then, it’s all been quiet on the gaming front. A new film, No Time to Die, hits theatres April 2, 2021.

We’ll let you know when IO Interactive announces additional details about Project 007.