Japan Receives Brand New Trailer for the Monster Hunter Movie

In Japan the Monster Hunter movie isn’t planning until launching in March, but another trailer is still another good look at what curious fans can look forward to. These trailers showcase a little bit more of the action and world in addition to some great new shots of the monsters making appearances in the movie. It’s worth noting there was another trailer released earlier this week but it’s yet to be officially released in a high quality, but will be posted at a later time when we get a better look at it.

The Monster Hunter movie is aiming to release in theaters this December in the west and March in Japan. Check out the new trailer below: