Kongregate Acquires Three Mobile Titles From Disney And Pixar Games

Kongregate announced today that three popular mobile titles from Disney and Pixar Games have been added to its portfolio of free to play mobile games: Maleficent Free Fall, Inside Out Thought Bubbles and Where’s My Water? 2. Kongregate has plans to introduce new in-game events, features and content to ensure they continue to provide great player experiences for years to come in the future. These three games combined have exceeded over 224 million downloads, with Where’s My Water? 2 earning an Editor’s Choice award on the App Store. These three games will transition over to Kongregate over the next several months and be fully operational in early 2021 with close collaboration between Disney and Pixar Games to ensure a seamless transition.