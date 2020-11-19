NZXT Launches New Kraken X-3 RGB Liquid Cooler

While NZXT has previously released Kraken liquid coolers, the latest comes with a bit more RGB options. The Kraken X-3 RGB will not only include the RGB pump, but now the fans are also RGB. These can be mounted to the top or the front of most cases, with options coming to the X53, X63 and X73. The X53 includes 240mm cooler with two fans, the X63 offers 280mm with two fans and the X73 includes 360mm cooler with three fans.

To help keep the system quiet, the Aer RGB 2 fans include a winglet-tip blade design to produce optimal air flow and also include fluid dynamic bearings to further focus on longevity. NZXT has also included a Profile Sync to its CAM software that works with the Z-Series, as well. This will allow for a specific color change and the ability to ramp of fan speeds per profile. The Kraken X53 RGB is available for $159.99, X63 RGB for $179.99 and the X73 RGB for $219.99. These are available from NZXT.com.