Annapurna Interactive Delays Three Upcoming Games to 2021

Indie publisher Annapurna Interactive has launched a solid number of titles this year, with their most recent release being the artistic open world puzzle game The Pathless.

However, several games from Annapurna Interactive that were originally planned to come out this year have been pushed back to 2021, as the publisher shared in a pair of recent tweets. The Artful Escape from Beethoven & Dinosaur, Last Stop from Variable State and 12 Minutes from Luis Antonio are now all set to release next year, with the tweets stating that “pretty much polishing” is all that remains between these titles and their official launches, likely indicating that these games will all come out sometime during the first half of 2021.

