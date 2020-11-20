BloodRayne 1 and 2 Updated for Modern PCs

Do you remember BloodRayne? It first launched in 2002 and spawned sequels and even a film! BloodRayne is back via two enhanced versions on PC.

BloodRayne: Terminal Cut and BloodRayne 2: Terminal Cut feature upscaled cinematics, 4K gameplay and Xinput controller support among other improvements. They’re designed to run best on Windows 10. If you already own these games on Steam or GOG then you’ll receive these new versions for free.

Those who would like to pick up the games can do so at a discounted price. During launch week, both titles are reduced to $9.89 on Steam and GOG.