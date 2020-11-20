Cotton Reboot Getting Limited Physical Editions

Fans of the classic shooter Cotton should already be hyped for the upcoming Cotton Reboot! Those who want to truly show their love for the series will be able to choose from one of three editions. Strictly Limited Games’ Partner Store will be selling copies on PS4 and Switch.

The Limited Edition will include a physical copy of the game, manual, reversible cover art and be individually numbered. PS4 is limited to 1500 copies while Switch will get 3000 copies. It’s €39.99 (approximately $48) for each. A Collector’s Edition costing €79.99 (approximately $94.81) is limited to 1000 PS4 copies and 2000 Switch copies. It also includes a soundtrack, artbook, flyer, sticker sheet, shikishi, Cotton pin and tea set all housed in a special box.

Finally, there is the monolithic 68000 Collector’s Edition for €129.99 (approximately $155). Only 299 copies will be made for PS4 and 499 for Switch. In addition to everything already described, it also includes a tea cup, telephone card replica, decal sticker, signed certificate of authenticity, and manual and box styled after the X68000 computer games.