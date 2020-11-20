Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Now Available

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was an absolute masterpiece and continues to hold up just a couple of years since release. But for those looking for more to the story before the sequel arrives, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is available as a prequel to the series.

Players run through various levels taking down hordes of enemies as Link, Zelda, Impa and the Champions of Hyrule. Use their unique abilities and weaponry to defeat large numbers and big bosses. It plays in the same style as Hyrule Warriors for the Wii U and numerous other Warriors titles. However, the main difference with this release is its connection to Breath of the Wild and how fans get to see the events that took place hundreds of years before Ganon’s rise to power.

The game is out now for Nintendo Switch and makes for a great way to hold you over until Breath of the Wild’s sequel.