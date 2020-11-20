iam8bit Re-Releasing Rez Infinite PS4 Edition

iam8bit relased a phyiscal PS4 edition of Rez Infinite a few years back. Now they’re doing something they usually don’t do, which is offering the game again (in a varied format). The previous eidtion came in a standard PS4 case.

Rez Infinite: Eco-Forward Edition uses more eco-friendly packaging as part of their new initiative. The game now comes in a slipcase format. It includes a 12″ x 24″ poster inside along with a region-free PS4 disc. This edition costs $44.99 and pre-orders will open on November 27 at 7:00 AM PT.

Rez fans might also be excited to see that the complete Area X album is also being released. This will cost $29.99 and the album comes with a digital download as well. Pre-orders also open on November 27 at 7:00 AM PT.