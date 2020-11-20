Among Us - Imposter Lobby

Innersloth Teases New Map, Game Awards Appearance for Among Us

Among Us has continued to maintain its impressive levels of popularity thanks to streamers and its engaging social betrayal mechanics, all without any substantial new updates to the 2018 game.

This looks to be changing in the near future, as the freshly created official Among Us Twitter account announced its existence by sharing a first look at the upcoming fourth map, which can be seen above and is a tie-in to Henry Stickmin, another series from developer Innersloth. A second Tweet shared shortly afterwards suggested that eager fans should tune into The Game Awards on December 10 at 3:30 PM PT, where the multiplayer title seems destined to make an appearance and share more concrete news on its future plans for 2021.

Among Us is available now on PC and mobile devices.