Marvel’s Avengers Receives V1.3.6 Patch

Superhero fans who have been enjoying Marvel’s Avengers can look forward to several fixes. If you haven’t done so already, all platform versions of the game have updates to integrate (Stadia fixes will take place at a future time). This comes with a number of gameplay experiences and introduces a new feature.

Patch version 1.3.6 includes a ping system allowing players to mark objectives, items, enemies and more. It allows for AI partners to interact with priority. Issues have been fixed during missions such as black screens, getting knocked out of the world and load times. Some animation and combat glitches have been fixed as well.

To see a full list of the bugs Hulk has smashed, visit the official website and be on the look out for more Marvel’s Avengers updates.