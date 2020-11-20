Nintendo Minute takes a Closer Look at the Super Mario Puma Line of Shoes

As part of the 35 anniversary a small assortment of shoes was revealed for Mario made by Puma. While we’ve gotten a good look of them online, Nintendo Minute is diving into these shoes and showing them off as best they can. The three pairs of shoes are based off Super Mario 64, Sunshine and Galaxy as a tie-in to the 3D collection. Take some time with Kit and Krysta to see these shoes in action and maybe dive into picking up a pair if they end up completely tantalizing.

Check out Nintendo Minute’s look at the Puma Mario shoes below: