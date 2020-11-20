Nuketown Returns to Call of Duty in Time for Thanksgiving

Treyarch today announced that the popular Nuketown map is coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War next week.

First introduced in Call of Duty: Black Ops (2010), Nuketown continues to be one of the most popular maps in franchise history. Small, but intricately designed, the map remains a staple on the Black Ops series. Treyarch has reimagined the map for every single Black Ops game since, and Black Ops Cold War is no exception.

Reborn as Nuketown ’84, the classic map joins the fray on November 24. While the classic map layout remains the same, it does sport a new paint job unlike any previous incarnation.

To celebrate the arrival, players can nab the Nuketown Weapon Bundle, which includes an Epic Shotgun Blueprint, six Weapon Charms, a Sticker, Emblem, and Calling Card. Anyone who bought and played the game at launch through today should be able to redeem the bundle this afternoon. Anyone who purchases the game this Black Friday season will also be able to claim the bundle.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.