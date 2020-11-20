Unboxing Cyberpunk 2077 Edition Razer Viper Ultimate Gaming Mouse

Every once in a while, a special edition peripheral hits the market with high demand. Razer has released its Razer Viper Ultimate Gaming Mouse with a new Cyberpunk 2077 design. Covered in smooth yellow plastic with its symmetrical and ambidextrous design, this mouse is something to marvel at. It includes a yellow charging dock that also features RGB underneath. Two buttons have been added to each side of the mouse as the overall design sits low.

It glides like a dream thanks to the PFTE feet underneath and a weight that’s on the lighter side. You can read our review of the Razer Viper Ultimate here. Meanwhile, check out the unboxing photos below.

You can pre-order the mouse here as it releases on November 30. The mouse and the dock retail for $159.99 while the mouse, itself, retails for $129.99.