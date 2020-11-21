Doom Eternal Shifts to ‘Imminent’ Digital-Only Release on Switch

Back in March, id Software released the latest entry in the long-running, demon-slaying FPS franchise on PS4, Xbox One and PC, which has since made its way onto Game Pass and launched its first piece of DLC.

Bethesda is continuing to bring Doom Eternal onto new platforms since, with PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions in the works and a Switch release that is still set for 2020 despite the year rapidly winding down. In a recent update to IGN regarding the Switch release, Bethesda has announced that the physical version of Doom Eternal on Switch has been cancelled, but on the bright side, the digital release is still set for an “imminent” launch, seemingly indicating that the port remains on track to arrive this year.

