Try out Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise with the Free Demo

Much like the first Fitness Boxing, the sequel has joined it with a demo for players to try out and see if the boxing life is for them. This lets players start from the beginning and even carry over their progress if they pick up the full release. Choose an instructor, get them in work out gear and try out a handful of songs to workout along side them with. Anyone who has been on the fence or wanting to try it out can now really give it a go and see if the rhythm fitness is what they want.

Check out the Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise demo right now and take a peak at the announcement trailer below: