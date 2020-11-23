Humble Store Offers Free Month of Humble Choice with Select Preorders

The Humble Store has a special offer where you can get a free month of Humble Choice, their monthly game subscription service, when you pre-order one of a select lineup of games. Of the massive lineup there, a pre-order of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Cyberpunk 2077, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, or DIRT 5 nets you a month of Humble Choice. All you have to do is pre-order any one of these games before December 4 at 9:59 AM PST and you will get a coupon to redeem for one month of the service. It’s a fantastic deal if you want any of the games because you’ll get a lot of games for your money.