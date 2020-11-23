Marvel’s Spider-Man Update on PS4 Adds Cross-Save Support, Three New Suits

Insomniac Games has had a big November, with the release of the brand-new game Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales as well as Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, a PS5 exclusive that features performance and graphical enhancements for the new platform and three new suits.

Despite the game clearly being a remaster of the 2018 original, those who own the PS4 title missed out on some of these benefits with no clear explanation why, and were similarly unable to transfer their save data to Spider-Man Remastered. Now, in an update that dropped over the weekend, saves on Spider-Man for PS4 can now be exported to Spider-Man Remastered on PS5, with trophies transferring over that could lead to an easy platinum for those that already fully completed the original game. Additionally, PS4 players can now check out the Armored Advanced, Arachnid-Rider and Amazing suits at no additional cost, adding to the game’s already sizable library of different costumes for Peter Parker to wear.

For more on Marvel’s Spider-Man, be sure to check out our review of the 2018 original.