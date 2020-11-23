NEO: The World Ends With You Announced for PS4, Switch

Square Enix today announced the long-anticipated follow up to The World Ends with You.

More than a decade since the original game’s release, Square Enix has formally revealed the sequel, NEO: The World Ends with You. The Game has begun a new, and it’s bringing with it new characters, art style, and gameplay when it launches on PS4 and Switch.

NEO: The World Ends with You takes players back to the streets of Shibuya to participate in the ‘Reapers’ Game,’ a high stake battle for survival. In the sequel, you play as Rindo as you uncover the mysteries behind the Game. NEO introduces a unique, comic-inspired art style, fast-paced action, and plenty of varied missions.

NEO: The World Ends with You launches summer 2021 on PS4 and Switch.