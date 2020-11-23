Nintendo’s Cyber Sales Start Today

Black Friday is only a few days away now, and that means big discounts on everything from decorations to home appliances. Of course, this is a big week for video game deals too, and Nintendo has already gotten the sales started on their eShop. The cuts range from twenty percent off games like Hades and Jackbox Party Pack 7, to Fe at 75% off. There are a couple of first-party Nintendo titles like The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening and Super Mario Party on sale as well. Check out the full list below!

Fe – 75% Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch – 70% Mortal Kombat 11 – 70% Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate – 60% The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – 50% Diablo III: Eternal Collection – 50% Dark Souls: Remastered – 50% Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – 50% Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers -50% DOOM – 50% Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – 50% The Outer Worlds – 50% DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS – 50% Two Point Hospital – 50% Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse – 50% Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove – 50% Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes – 50% Terraria – 50% RUINER – 50% Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido – 50% Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – 49% Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition – 40% Just Dance 2021 – 40% Catherine: Full Body – 40% LAYTON’S MYSTERY JOURNEY: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy – 40% Burnout Paradise Remastered – 40% SNACK WORLD: THE DUNGEON CRAWL – GOLD – 40% Castle Crashers Remastered – 40% SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy – 40% Slay the Spire – 40% SUPERHOT- 40% Katana ZERO – 40% Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 – 35% The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – 33% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 33% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – Torna the Golden Country – 33% Super Mario Party – 33% Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore – 33% DAEMON X MACHINA – 33% The Long Dark – 33% The Wonderful 101: Remastered – 32% The Last Campfire – 30% New Super Lucky’s Tale – 30% WHAT THE GOLF? – 30% Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition – 30% Superliminal – 30% Coffee Talk – 25% SEGA AGES Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – 25% Knights and Bikes – 25% CARRION – 25% Cuphead – 25% The Jackbox Party Pack 7 – 20% Hades – 20% MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order – 20%