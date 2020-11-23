Racing Fans Can Try Out F1 2020 For Free Now

Racing genre enthusiasts who haven’t yet jumped into F1 2020 can now give the game a try free of charge. The F1 2020 My Team Trial, players can create a team and then choose a Formula 2 team to compete against in the first race weekend in Australia. Players also have the option to do split-screen racing at the Austrian Red Bull Ring and can do so using all casual handling options.

All progress made in the F1 2020 My Team Trail can be carried-over into the full game, so players who find themselves getting invested in it needn’t worry about having losing any career, online multiplayer or challenge progress. F1 2020 is a decent racing game, so this free trial is a great chance for racing game fans to see if it fits into their collection.